Gobert ended Sunday's 115-100 victory over Utah with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes.

Gobert controlled the glass, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds while converting all four of his field-goal attempts. The veteran center recorded his double-double despite failing to register a steal or block, limiting his overall fantasy production. Gobert remains a dependable source of rebounds and field-goal percentage, with his defensive contributions typically providing additional upside.