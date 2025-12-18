Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles with five stocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Grizzlies.
Gobert was limited to just seven points his last time out, but Minnesota did a much better job of keeping him involved in the offense in this one, consistently feeding him in the low-post. Gobert has scored in double figures in three of the past four games, and he racked up four blocks Wednesday evening, after having accumulated just two in his previous three outings.
