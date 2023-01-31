Gobert ended Monday's 118-111 overtime loss to Sacramento with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-10 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes.

Gobert continues to play through a groin issue, registering his fourth double-double in the past five games. While he remains a regular fixture on the injury report, he has logged at least 32 minutes in every game since returning from his groin injury, an indication that the Timberwolves are simply monitoring his situation. His production does appear to be increasing, albeit at a snail's pace, giving managers hope that he will eventually get back to being a top-30 player.