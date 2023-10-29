Gobert notched 14 points (7-9 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 win over Miami.

Gobert rarely missed from the field and posted a solid stat line on both ends of the court. The Frenchman has opened the campaign with back-to-back double-doubles, and while two games are not enough to establish a reliable sample size, the early returns are encouraging, and Gobert has shown signs of being the player he was with the Jazz instead of the one that struggled with Minnesota last season.