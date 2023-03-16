Gobert ended Wednesday's 104-102 loss to Boston with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes.

Gobert missed just two shots from the field in Wednesday's loss, but there's no question the Timberwolves expect -- and need -- more out of him. He's failed to repeat the same numbers he had in past seasons with the Jazz, and the towering Frenchman has taken a step back in most of the major categories this season compared to previous years. He's only averaging 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in six March outings.