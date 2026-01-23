Gobert ended Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Bulls with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

It was Gobert's third straight double-double and his 20th of the season, tied for seventh in the league. The veteran center has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 11 straight contests dating back to Dec. 29, averaging 10.1 points, 12.5 boards, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals during that stretch while shooting 71.2 percent from the floor.