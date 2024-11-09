Gobert notched eight points (4-5 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-102 victory over Portland.

Gobert was efficient from the field, dominant on the glass and active as a rim protector, ultimately making a sizable impact on both ends of the court in this huge blowout win for the Timberwolves. Gobert has been a bit inconsistent in the scoring column, but other than that, he's having a solid start to the year. Through nine appearances, the big man is averaging 11.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.