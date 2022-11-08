Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to play Wednesday against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

After two missed games, Gobert returned to practice Tuesday, and there seems to be little concern regarding his conditioning. It's possible he still ends up on the injury report as probable, but coach Chris Finch indicated Gobert should be fine. He should re-join the starters, pushing Kyle Anderson back to the bench.