Gobert posted 19 points (5-9 FG, 9-13 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 victory over the Wizards.

Gobert was impressive on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet admirably, racking up two or more tallies in each of the five major categories while also notching his eighth double-double over his last nine outings. He now has 52 double-doubles on the season and will aim to bolster that number even further when the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets in a marquee matchup Wednesday.