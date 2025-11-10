Gobert had 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 win over the Kings.

The double-double was Gobert's fourth of the season, while the five blocks were a season high. The veteran center has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the campaign but he may be finding a groove, recording multiple rejections in six of the last eight games while averaging 11.8 points, 10.8 boards, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 assists, and shooting 77.4 percent from the floor.