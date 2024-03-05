Gobert fouled out of Monday's 119-114 win over the Trail Blazers after recording 25 points (9-10 FG, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

Gobert recorded his third consecutive double-double, and the Frenchman has been a model of consistency in recent weeks, posting a double-double in all but one of his 13 appearances since the beginning of February. Even though Gobert is not expected to take over a game offensively, he's consistent enough to remain an above-average fantasy option in all formats, considering everything else he brings to the table.