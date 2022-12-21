Gobert (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt versus the Mavericks, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
It seems Gobert may test things out in warmups before the team makes a final decision on his status. Look for Naz Reid to start at center again if the France native ultimately sits another night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Could return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out Friday•