Gobert was sent home from Sunday's game after getting into an altercation with Kyle Anderson, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gobert got into a heated argument with Anderson during a timeout and threw a punch at him, after which, the two were separated and Gobert was escorted out of the arena. It's unclear if Gobert will face further punishment from the team, but Taurean Prince started the second half, so he will benefit if Gobert gets suspended.