Gobert will be suspended for Tuesday's game against the Bucks after he triggered a one-game ban by accruing his fifth flagrant foul of the season in Sunday's 104-103 win over the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year drew the flagrant foul with 7:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, when he was deemed to have recklessly closed out on a Victor Wembanyama three-point attempt. Gobert was then handed a technical after bumping a referee while protesting the flagrant call, but he wasn't ejected from the game and finished with the contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes. Naz Reid now appears poised to start at center for the Timberwolves on Tuesday, but Gobert should be back in action Friday in Houston upon serving his one-game ban. Any future flagrant fouls that Gobert accrues over the rest of the season will result in a two-game suspension for the veteran center.