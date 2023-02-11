Gobert (groin) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Memphis.
Gobert is coming off a one-game absence on the second night of a back-to-back set due to groin soreness. The team was seemingly erring on the side of caution with their star back man. Look for him to play his usual role at center assuming he avoids any setbacks.
