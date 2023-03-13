Gobert (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Hawks.
Gobert was listed as a game-time decision earlier in the day due to a left ankle sprain, but he's since been given the green light. He should play a full complement of minutes following a stellar 26-point performance Friday against the Nets.
