Gobert (hip) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert was a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury report due to left hip soreness. It looks like he is feeling good enough to give it a go after testing things out. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual role at center.
