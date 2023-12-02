Gobert (hip) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert was a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury report due to left hip soreness. It looks like he is feeling good enough to give it a go after testing things out. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual role at center.