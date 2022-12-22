Gobert is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday. The veteran big man will replace Naz Reid in the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a left ankle sprain.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Could return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable•