Gobert (back) will start Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
After serving a one-game suspension against the Lakers, Gobert popped up on the injury report with a back issue that has been plaguing him for a while. He was struggling near the conclusion of the regular season, so it will be interesting to see how he fares against a smaller Oklahoma City roster.
