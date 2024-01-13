Gobert (hip) is available for Friday's game against Portland.
Gobert has the green light to return to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's game versus Boston. Kyle Anderson filled in admirably for Gobert on Wednesday, scoring 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Registers double-double vs. Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Third straight double-double Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Top rebounder in double-double•