Gobert (ribs) has been cleared to play Friday against Cleveland, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Gobert missed Minnesota's last three games while dealing with a left rib sprain, but he's healthy enough to suit up Friday evening. The big man is averaging 14.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocks through six March appearances.