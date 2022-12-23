Gobert (ankle) will play in Friday's matchup with the Celtics, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's game. The defensive stalwart is averaging 18.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 34.8 minutes across his last five appearances.