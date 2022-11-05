Gobert (illness) will play in Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Gobert's status was up in the air due to an illness, but he will ultimately play through the aliment. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role as the team's starting center.
