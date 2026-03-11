Gobert posted three points (0-1 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.

Gobert didn't convert a basket in the blowout loss and only registered points at the free-throw line. He was able to keep up with Deandre Ayton under the basket and tied him with 12 boards, but the Timberwolves were unable to get into a groove against a solid effort from the Lakers' defense.