Gobert finished Tuesday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors with nine points (2-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 35 minutes.

Gobert was involved in some drama early in the contest when he ran toward a fight between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels less than two minutes in the first quarter, only to be put in a headlock by Draymond Green. Officials determined Gobert was acting as a mediator, allowing him to stay in the game while all of Green, Thompson and McDaniels were ejected. Gobert proceeded to lead players from both sides in rebounds and turned in his second straight game of at least three blocks. After a disappointing first season in Minnesota in 2022-23, Gobert has started to resemble the player who was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year with the Jazz. He's averaging 12.8 boards and 2.3 blocks per game through 10 contests, well up from his 2022-23 averages (11.6, 1.4).