Gobert provided 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 138-134 victory over Sacramento.

Gobert has hit the double-double mark in five of his last six games. The veteran's shot-blocking has also been on point, with 12 swats over the six-game span. Gobert has struggled to stay healthy at various points during the season, but he remains one of the league's best defenders and will continue to be an excellent rebounding source.