Gobert registered five points (0-2 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-106 win over the Heat.

Gobert attempted only two shots on a night when Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball combined for 66 points on 46 attempts. However, Gobert led all players in rebounds and posted a game-best plus-29 in his 33 minutes. Offense has never been Gobert's strong suit, but as the defensive anchor for Minnesota, he'll contribute heavily to boards and, on most nights, blocks and steals.

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