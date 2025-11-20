Gobert logged nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 victory over Washington.

Gobert grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, marking the most he has contributed in almost three weeks. It's been a relatively steady start to the season for the big man, who is averaging 10.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game through the first 15 games. While he isn't the elite rim protector he once was, he still provides managers with typical center numbers on a nightly basis.