Gobert finished Tuesday's 106-103 victory over Oklahoma City with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Gobert continues to deliver strong performances night in and night out for the Timberwolves, and this was his fourth double-double across his last six appearances. While he's never going to have a go-to role on offense, Gobert has also been consistent on that front, scoring in double figures in each of those six aforementioned contests as well. Gobert is averaging 12.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in November.