Gobert produced seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The veteran center got slapped with a technical late in the fourth quarter after making a money sign with his fingers at the refs followed his fifth personal foul, and the Timberwolves felt his absence once the game went to OT. Gobert has been on an absolute tear on the glass and at the rim, pulling down at least 14 rebounds in five straight games and seven of eight since the All-Star break while recording multiple rejections in all eight contests. Over that stretch, he's averaging 13.9 points, 15.4 boards, 2.8 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 66.2 percent from the floor.