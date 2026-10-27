Gobert registered five points (0-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Gobert dominated the glass en route to a season-high 20 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, but his horrendous shooting performance prevented him to deliver a massive stat line. Gobert's elite rebounding should continue providing a strong fantasy foundation, but his limited scoring and occasional free-throw struggles remain significant drawbacks in certain formats. He's failed to score in double digits in three of his first four appearances, a major downgrade for a player who has averaged double-digit points in each of his last 10 seasons.