Gobert chipped in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 23 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Playing against the team with whom he spent the first nine years of his NBA career, Gobert did his usual heavy lifting on the boards, grabbing a game-high 23 rebounds. However, he uncharacteristically made less than half his field-goal attempts, and he missed two big free-throws near the end of overtime that could have tied the score. Gobert has never been a good free-throw shooter, but fantasy managers who drafted him did so for his blocks and boards, and the big man has been business-as-usual in those areas in his first two games with Minnesota.