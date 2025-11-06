Gobert racked up seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks.

Wednesday was not a great night defensively for Gobert, as it marked his first game since Apr. 10 of last season where he failed to record a steal or a block. Gobert averages 9.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.4 steals on the year, so hopefully he can turn in a better defensive performance Friday against the Jazz, who will be without their starting center Walker Kessler (shoulder) for the rest of the season.