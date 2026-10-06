Gobert registered six points (3-4 FG) and seven rebounds across 17 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over the Bucks.

Gobert handled his customary starting role at center and did exactly what was expected during his limited preseason workload, converting three of four attempts around the basket and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds among Minnesota's starters. The veteran center didn't record a block, but his fantasy appeal has long been driven primarily by elite rebounding, field-goal percentage and rim protection. With Minnesota changing several pieces around him this offseason, Gobert remains the established anchor of the team's frontcourt. His playing time in the preseason might be limited, but that's only because he's set to open the regular season as a key piece in the frontcourt.