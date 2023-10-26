Gobert chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to Toronto.
Gobert finished second on the team in rebounds while tallying a team-high-tying block total. He also ended Wednesday's regular-season opener as one of five Timberwolves players with a double-digit point total in the loss to Toronto. In his first season in Minnesota in 2022-23, Gobert tied for 14th in the league in double-doubles, posting 35 double-doubles in 70 appearances.
