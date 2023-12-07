Gobert recorded 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over the Spurs.

Gobert led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of five Wolves with a double-digit point total en route to posting a 15-point, 20-rebound performance. Gobert has hauled in 20 or more rebounds in two games this season, accompanying that with 15 or more points in both contests. Gobert tallied his 32nd game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 80% of better, tying Dwight Howard for most such games since the NBA-ABA merger.