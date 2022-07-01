Gobert was traded from the Jazz to the Timberwolves on Friday for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a competitive first-round playoff series against the Grizzlies last season, the Timberwolves have decided to push in more chips. The move signals an interesting shift for Karl-Anthony Towns, who will now slot in as the starting power forward and be tasked with less rim protection. Gobert should continue playing the same sort of role in Minnesota that he was in Utah -- defending the rim and finishing easy looks around the basket. Gobert is coming off his third straight All-Star appearance, where he averaged 15.6 points on 71.3 percent shooting, 14.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 32.1 minutes.