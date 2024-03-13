Gobert left Tuesday's game versus the Clippers with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter to head to the locker room with an apparent injury to his ribs, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Gobert tallied eight points (4-7 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If Gobert is unable to return, Naz Reid will likely close out the game at center.