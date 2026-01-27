Gobert provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 108-83 victory over the Warriors.

Gobert bounced back after a subpar outing during the front end of the tilt with the Warriors, and he managed to contain Golden State's interior despite a spirited performance from Gui Santos. Gobert projects to have another productive game in store Wendesday against the Mavericks.