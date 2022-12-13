Gobert finished with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Though Gobert came up empty in the blocks category once again and is averaging nearly one fewer block per game in 2022-23 than a season ago (down to 1.2 from 2.1), his overall production is at least trending upward of late. Over his last four games, Gobert is averaging 19.5 points (on 66 percent shooting from the field) to go with 15.8 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists. Gobert should benefit from at least a few more touches on the offensive end for the foreseeable future while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains weeks away from a return.