Gobert posted 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 124-123 overtime loss to the Nets.

Gobert had arguably his best game since joining the Timberwolves, going for 26-and-13 to go with five defensive stats. The arrival of Mike Conley has certainly done wonders for Gobert, allowing him to look more like the player managers were hoping for earlier in the season. The hope is that he can continue to build on these recent performances; however, managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks. While Gobert was able to close the game, he did appear to roll his ankle early in the fourth quarter.