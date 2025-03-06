Gobert (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat.
Gobert is in danger of missing his ninth straight contest Friday due to lower back injury maintenance. If Gobert is downgraded to out yet again, Naz Reid should continue to start at center.
