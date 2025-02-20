Gobert (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
After missing Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break, Gobert continues to deal with back spasms. With Naz Reid already filling in for Julius Randle (groin) in the starting lineup, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon could be in for expanded roles once again versus Houston.
