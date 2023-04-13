Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Gobert is dealing with back spasms and is uncertain to be available for Friday's Play-In Game versus the Thunder, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Finch said he is hopeful that Gobert will play Friday after the center was suspended for Tuesday's 108-102 overtime loss to the Lakers in the first game of the Play-In Tournament due to Gobert's altercation on the bench with teammate Kyle Anderson in last Sunday's regular-season finale. Anderson started in Gobert's place against the Lakers and would likely do so again if the 30-year-old big man cannot suit up Friday.