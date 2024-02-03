Gobert is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets with a sprained left ankle.
Gobert lands a questionable tag for a second straight contest with a sprained ankle. He played through the injury Friday and logged a double-double across 39 minutes. If he can't suit up Sunday, Naz Reid and Luka Garza would likely handle larger workloads.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Strong from line in double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nears 20 boards in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Posts another double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Leading rebounder in double-double•