Gobert is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain.
After being upgraded to available Tuesday, a left ankle sprain has Gobert in danger of missing the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Wednesday. If the 31-year-old center is ruled out, Naz Reid will likely receive increased playing time in his absence.
