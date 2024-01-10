Watch Now:

Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to left hip soreness.

Gobert posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 21-point win over the Magic, but he may take a seat for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown would be candidates for increased minutes.

