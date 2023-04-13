Coach Chris Finch said Gobert is deal with back spasms and his status for Friday's Play-In Game versus the Thunder is uncertain, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Finch said he is hopeful that Gobert will play Friday after being suspended for Tuesday's game due to an altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson. Anderson started in Gobert's place against the Lakers, so he would likely do so again if the 30-year-old big man is unable to suit up.