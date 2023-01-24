Gobert supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets.

Gobert didn't skip a beat after missing his squad's last three contests due to a groin injury. He dominated on the boards and also turned in an efficient shooting line in the loss. Gobert also swatted away four shots, which marks his best performance as a rim protector in January.