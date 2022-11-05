Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols.
Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game, but he ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Productive from charity stripe•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominates inside with 21 rebounds•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Notches second double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 23 boards against former team•